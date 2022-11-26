Pakistan: Imran Khan asked to postpone long march due to terror threat

Pakistan Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, has advised former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party's long march in Rawalpindi on November 26, local media reported.

Sanaullah said that all intelligence agencies have issued security alerts for the PTI and its chief regarding the November 26 rally in Rawalpindi, adding that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI's long march, Samaa TV reported.

"Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat," the minister said, as per the report.

"I also request PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI's ['fitna'] march," he said, adding that Khan can only get an election date by engaging with political parties, not through the long march Rawalpindi.