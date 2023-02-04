Thousands rally as wave of terrorism hits Pakistan

Thousands across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) took to the streets to record their protest against increasing lawlessness and terrorism in the region, demanding that the vulnerable police force be armed to the teeth, local media reported.



They were holding white flags and demanding strict action against terrorism, The Express Tribune reported.



Civil society member, lawyers, political workers and the general public attended the protests held at Peshawar, Bajaur, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Bannu, DI Khan and other key cities.



They said the police have been in the vanguard of terror fight and they should be protected and equipped properly to combat the menace effectively, The Express Tribune reported.



The rallies come as Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in K-P, as also in Balochistan and the Punjab town of Mianwali, which borders K-P. A terror attack also reached as far as the peripheries of Islamabad.



On January 30, a powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Peshawar's Red Zone area where between 300 and 400 people - mostly police officers - had gathered for prayers. The suicide blast blew away the wall of the prayer hall and caused the inner roof to collapse in which 101 people, mostly policemen, were killed.



January was the deadliest month since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives - a 139 per cent spike - and 254 received injuries in at least 44 terrorist attacks across the country, The Express Tribune reported.



On Friday, several rallies organised by local rights organisations were held in K-P's Shangla district. The leadership of different political parties, including the PTI, PPP, Awami National Party (ANP) and others, had addressed the rallies.

(SJ/IANS)