Najafgarh Horror: Nikki Yadav's murderer taken to crime scene

The police team probing the Nikki Yadav murder case took the accused Sahil Gehlot to the crime scene in Kashmiri Gate where he had allegedly killed her, police sources on Thursday.

Sources said that the murder was allegedly committed near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot then drove with the body to his dhaba near village Mitraon - a distance of around 45 km - where he stuffed it in a refrigerator and proceeded coolly with his wedding on February 10

Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning CCTV around the place and on the route to verify all this.