Police recover AK-47 assault rifles from Imran Khan's house

Later, Anwar said five more Kalashnikovs were also found on Khan's property. To a question, the IG said the legal status of the guns - whether they were licensed or not - was being evaluated, Geo News reported.

He said before the operation, the roads around the park were blocked with shipping containers, "which now have been cleared".

"The police broke the main gate with an excavator and entered Imran Khan's house," the police official said, adding that a curtain had been placed on the broken gate, Geo News reported.

The police and PTI supporters recently fought pitched battles outside the former Prime Minister's home in Lahore, wounding several on both sides when the former tried to arrest Khan.

Hours after Khan hit the road to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in the capital on Saturday, Punjab Police barged into his residence.