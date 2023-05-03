Islamabad HC: Bail for Imran Khan would be revoked

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khans bail would be cancelled if he failed to appear before it,.



The court, hearing a case of incitement to mutiny against state institutions lodged against the former Prime Minister, expressed displeasure at hiss absence from the courtroom, The Express Tribune reported.



IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq inquired regarding the petitioner whereabouts, to which Khan's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha stated that he was unable to come to court today and had thus filed an application for exemption.



When the Chief Justice asked further about the application, the counsel clarified that it had been filed.



Justice Farooq remarked that if Khan did not appear before the court in time for the hearing, his interim bail would be dismissed and added that a mockery had been made of the court, The Express Tribune reported.



The court then adjourned the hearing till the PTI chief's appearance.



The former Prime Minister had moved the IHC to quash the FIR registered against him on the allegations of inciting rebellion in state institutions.



Last week, the high court had granted Khan protective bail till May 3 and Justice Farooq approved his bail against the submission of surety bonds worth 100,000 PKR. [IANS/NS]