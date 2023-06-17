Life returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy 'largely spares' Pakistan

Talking to the media, the country's Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that there had been heavy rainfall in several areas of Sindh, but no loss of life was reported due to precautionary measures taken by the government before the impact of the cyclone hit the province.



She added that several coastal areas were inundated by high sea levels, but most people had been evacuated to safe areas, so it did not harm anyone.



However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its advisory that despite the cyclone has been weakened, people should still take precautionary measures and refrain from visiting the seaside as the sea conditions can be rough.