300 villagers fall ill at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa

Around 300 people fell ill due to food poisoning after eating at a religious programme in Rajasthan's Dausa, officials said on Friday.



The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Thursday at Pakhar Chowdaki village under Mandawar police station area of Dausa with the participants complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.



As per information, Mahendra Bairwa, a resident of Pakhar village, got a government job as a teacher in Delhi recently and hence, organised a religious programme of Savamani in the village on Thursday.



Villagers were invited for a mass feast but shortly afterwards, they complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain and were rushed to hospital in private vehicles and ambulances.