Pak-based hackers target Indian Army, education sector in new cyber attack

Indian security researchers on Saturday said they have detected a new wave of cyber attacks orchestrated by a notorious Pakistan-based group against the Indian Army and the education sector.



Transparent Tribe, a persistent threat group that originated in 2013 in Pakistan, has been targeting Indian government and military entities, according to the report by Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Pune-based Quick Heal Technologies.



The Pakistan-based group (dubbed as APT36) is using a malicious file titled "Revision of Officers posting policy" to lure the Indian Army into compromising their systems.



The file is disguised as a legitimate document, but it contains embedded malware designed to exploit vulnerabilities, the team noted.



Furthermore, the cyber-security team has also observed an alarming increase in the targeting of the education sector by the same threat actor.