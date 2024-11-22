Suicide bombing kills 12 Pakistan soldiers

Pakistan soldiers: Authorities in northwestern Pakistan said Wednesday that militants overnight launched a gun and suicide bomb attack against a military outpost, killing at least 12 troops and injuring several others.

The deadly assault took place in the militancy-hit Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.

The statement reported that Pakistani security forces in the ensuing gunfight killed six assailants and “effectively” blocked their attempt to enter the post, prompting a suicide bomber to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the facility.

The explosion caused the collapse of a portion of “the perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure,” resulting in fatalities, the military said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area, and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” the statement added. It did not share further details.

Local security sources have confirmed that at least six troops also sustained injuries, with two of them in “critical” condition.

The military statement attributed the attack to “Khwarij,” a term the government uses for militants linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The outlawed group frequently targets army and police forces in the province’s districts near or on the Afghan border.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur, a militant organization affiliated with the TTP, claimed responsibility for the Tuesday night raid in Bannu.

Pakistan says that TTP, which the United Nations lists as a global terrorist organization, is orchestrating the deadly violence from sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Islamabad has persistently urged the Islamist Taliban government in Kabul, which is not recognized by any country, to prevent TTP and other anti-Pakistan groups from using Afghan soil for cross-border terrorism.

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan deny the allegations, saying no foreign militant groups are present in the country.

Pakistani security forces are also battling ethnic separatists in the country's largest but sparsely populated province, Balochistan in the southwest.

Resurgent militant violence, mainly affecting the two provinces, has claimed the lives of more than 1,100 Pakistanis, many of them security forces, so far this year, according to the Islamabad-based independent Center for Research and Security Studies.

The surge in attacks in natural resources-rich Balochistan prompted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday to approve a new military offensive against separatists in the province, which borders Afghanistan and is home to China-funded major infrastructure development projects.

The official announcement did not say when the military offensive would be launched, nor did it share other details. VOA/SP