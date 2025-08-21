Pakistani medical degrees leave Kashmir graduates without practice rights in India

By Syed Ahmad Rufai

A sense of palpable fear overwhelms her, cracking her voice, as Asma (a pseudonym) talks of her experiences over a WhatsApp call. She fears the consequences of sharing her journey with a revealed identity.

For the past three years, Asma has checked the Indian National Medical Commission’s (NMC) website every day for updates on her eligibility certificate. A recent graduate of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women in Sindh, Pakistan, she is still awaiting confirmation on the application she submitted in 2021.

The certificate will let Asma sit for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a license exam conducted by India’s National Board of Examinations (NBE) for Indian citizens with foreign medical degrees to practice medicine in India.

Hundreds of medical students like Asma from the Kashmir valley in India who pursued their degrees in Pakistan, including Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, now find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic limbo, unable to practice medicine in India despite years of training and investment.

Asma, a student from uptown Srinagar in Indian administered Kashmir — a region claimed in full by both India and Pakistan — traveled to pursue her medical studies in Pakistan in late 2019. It was just months after the Indian government unilaterally abrogated Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and downgraded it to a Union Territory.

Unable to secure a medical college in India under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) — a highly competitive public exam conducted yearly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) of India for students to get enrolled in medical colleges, Asma opted for one in Pakistan as it was both economically viable and geographically closer to her home.

But, in 2022, her dreams of earning the title “Dr” and practicing medicine in Kashmir were put on hold.

On April 28, 2002, NMC issued a public notice advising Indian students against enrolling in medical colleges in Pakistan. This had come after a joint cautionary advisory from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) published on April 22, 2022.

According to the NMC notice, any Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) seeking admission to an MBBS or BDS program in a Pakistani medical college would not be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or seek employment opportunities in India. The notice further added that the restriction did not apply to those who joined Pakistani institutions before December 2018 or joined after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at any time up to the present.

According to a February 2025 report by The Hindu, 256 students (of which 155 are women) who pursued their bachelor’s degrees in medicine between 2014 and 2018 from Pakistan are yet to be recognized as doctors in India as they are waiting for the security clearance from MHA. The report adds that during COVID-19, around 700 Kashmiri students were pursuing MBBS degrees in Pakistan, and around 100 new students used to travel every year to Pakistan.

Iltija (a pseudonym), a 2015–16 batch medical graduate from Pakistan, expressed her concerns in a WhatsApp interview about the 2022 public notice that barred students who began their studies in 2019 from qualifying for the FMGE. “The students were already in their third year of college when this notification was made public,” she told Global Voices.

According to her, the issuance of the eligibility certificate does not comply with the notice.

“Even though we had graduated way before 2018, we are unable to get eligibility certificates to be qualified to practice medicine as valid doctors.”

Iltija highlights the plight of many students who graduated before 2018. “We work in private hospitals as observers, but remain off the official records as doctors because we lack the eligibility certificate required to practise.”

In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir Parlimentary member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi raised the issue of recognition of Pakistan’s medical degrees. In response, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reiterated that the public notice issued by the NMC in 2022 remains in force.

NMC officials did not respond to questions Global Voices sent by email.

Nasir Qadri, a human rights lawyer and Executive Director at Legal Forum for Kashmir, an international non-violent legal organication, told Global Voices over a phone call that education is a universal right. In the Indian Constitution, it is a fundamental right.