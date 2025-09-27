Baloch Human Rights Body Condemns Arbitrary Detention of its Leaders, Activists

Quetta, Sep 27: Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the arbitrary detention of its chief, Mahrang Baloch, and other leaders and activists following the end of their 15-day physical remand.

The remarks came after an anti-terrorism court in Quetta rejected the request of Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to extend the physical remand of BYC chief Mahrang Baloch and other organisers, local media reported, citing the rights group's lawyer.

The order passed by Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen turned down the request to extend the physical remand and directed that the accused be sent to judicial custody, Pakistani leading newspaper Dawn reported.

The BYC mentioned that after being subjected to arbitrary and unlawful deprivation of liberty for the past six months and repeated police remand, the head of the BYC, Mahrang Baloch, along with central leaders Bebagar Baloch and Sibgatullah Shah Ji, and activists Beebow Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch, were transferred to Huda Jail in Quetta, on judicial remand.