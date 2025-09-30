From PoK to Balochistan: Rising uprisings signal collapse of Pakistan army’s grip

New Delhi, Sep 30: The protests that have broken out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are a clear signal of how badly the Pakistan Army is collapsing due to rising corruption.

The army has managed to keep the issue under wraps for long, in a bid to protect its corrupt officials, but now the people have taken to the streets and are fighting back.

The issue of corruption in the Pakistan Army, over which the people are fighting, is not limited to PoK, but it extends up to Balochistan, too.

Despite the internet being cut and phone services suspended, news regarding the protests in PoK has reached the entire world. At least 2 people were killed and 22 others were injured after the police opened fire in PoK.

While there are longstanding issues, such as the development of the region, Indian officials say that the people of Pakistan are fed up with the brazen corruption in the Pakistan Army. One of the biggest issues in the army that the people are now flagging is the culture of commission, whether arms deals or developmental works.

The Pakistan Army, for long, had roped in retired officials to deal with the middlemen and take commission. All this was not visible to the public and the rest of the world since the retired officials were working behind the scenes.

There is no doubt that the Pakistan Army is the most powerful institution in Pakistan. Today, it has a puppet in the form of Shehbaz Sharif, and hence, this racket that it undertakes has become even easier.

In 2015, Pakistan signed one of the biggest deals for a naval project called the Hangar-class submarine programme. This deal was estimated at around $5 billion. However, the details of this deal remain sketchy, and no information has even been given to the Parliament or the public.