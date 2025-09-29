Kerala HC Orders Detailed Probe Into Sabarimala Controversy

Kochi, Sep 29: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed a detailed investigation into the long-standing controversy over the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idol at the famed Sabarimala temple, emphasising the need for thorough scrutiny and transparency.

The court has instructed the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct the inquiry, with a retired district judge leading the investigation.

It stressed that a comprehensive examination of all matters related to the sanctum sanctorum is essential, including the handling and recording of valuables.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the court noted that there are significant doubts surrounding the gold coating on the golden plate and the reported discrepancy in its weight.

In particular, it pointed out that the gold-coated plate’s weight had allegedly decreased by nearly four kilograms when it was returned in 2019, a gap that raised questions about the accuracy of records and accountability at the temple.