In 'Dangerous' Escalation, Pakistani Drone Strikes Kill Two Senior Taliban Members In Kabul

Two senior members of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremist group have been killed in unprecedented Pakistani drone strikes in the Afghan capital, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, marking a major escalation of tensions between the two side.

The target of the strikes in Kabul late on October 9 was Noor Wali Mehsud, the leader of the TTP, which is also known as the Pakistani Taliban, a Pakistani security official and a member of the TTP said.

It was not clear if Mehsud was killed in the strikes. A TTP source said the militant leader was alive but two “important” members of the group were killed, without disclosing their names.

Longtime allies, the sides have fallen out over the Afghan Taliban's alleged sheltering of the TTP, which has waged a deadly insurgency against Islamabad for years. The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 as international troops left Afghanistan.

The attacks in Kabul were followed by suspected Pakistani air strikes in the eastern Afghan province of Paktika, which borders Pakistan, early October 10.

Witnesses said a market selling second-hand weapons, a shop selling computers, and a restaurant were hit. No casualties were reported.

In a statement issued on October 10, the Taliban’s Defense Ministry condemned what it said were Pakistani air strikes in Paktika and Islamabad's violation of "Kabul's sovereign territory.”

Pakistan's military spokesman, in a televised press conference on October 10, did not directly respond when asked if Islamabad was responsible for the attacks.

“To safeguard Pakistani lives and properties, what measures need to be taken will be taken,” General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told reporters.

The attacks inside Afghanistan came two days after the TTP killed 11 Pakistani security personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, in an assault in northwestern Pakistan.