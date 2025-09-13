Afghan Children In Pakistan Fear Taliban Schools If Forced Home

Students at an Afghan refugee camp near Peshawar in northwest Pakistan are worried about what comes next for them if they are forcibly repatriated to Afghanistan.

RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal met students at a school in the Khazana Refugee Camp on the outskirts of Peshawar.

The camp was established in the late 1970s and has housed thousands of Afghan families fleeing decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghans had until August 31 to return to Afghanistan or face forcible return.

"My grandfather migrated here. I was born in the Khazana [refugee] camp. I'm in fifth grade here," says student Salaman Khan. "Moving to Afghanistan at this stage will affect my studies. Also, it's not possible to immediately enter another school [in Afghanistan] after leaving here."

Many families returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan have said they have been unable to enroll children in schools, because they did not have the necessary documents to register them.