Pak Defence Minister Warns of 'Open War' With Afghanistan if Ongoing Peace Dialogue Fails

"He said that if the dialogue fails, Pakistan may have no choice but to engage in open conflict with Afghanistan. However, he added that both sides appear to be seeking peace," reported Pakistan's Daily Times.

Pakistani media reported on Saturday that Islamabad also wants to establish a "third-party oversight structure", potentially co-chaired by Turkey and Qatar, to verify progress and address non-compliance.

"At the talks today, Pakistan is expected to seek concrete and verifiable commitments from the Afghan side to eliminate the threat of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from its territory, which Pakistan says uses Afghan soil to launch attacks across the border," reported the country's leading daily 'Dawn'.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been undergoing a turbulent phase as the situation on the Durand Line has witnessed several clashes in the past few weeks.

Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's week-long visit to New Delhi beginning on October 9 was viewed with extreme hostility by the Pakistani establishment, and on the very first day of Muttaqi's visit, Kabul witnessed drone attacks.

Months after India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Afghanistan has also announced its plans to build dams on the Kunar River "as soon as possible", which is likely to create a troubling unease in Islamabad.

Taking it to X, Muhajer Farahi, Taliban's Deputy Information Minister, said that the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has instructed Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction of dams on the Kunar River as soon as possible and to sign contracts with domestic companies and not wait for foreign companies.