Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Says ‘Divine Help’ Guided Forces During Operation Sindoor Clash

Munir addressed the gathering of religious scholars, describing what he called supernatural support for Pakistan’s armed forces. He was referring to the four-day missile exchange that lasted until 10 May between the two nations after Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, which was a retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The notion of an overt divine intervention when two nuclear-armed states were engaged in a military standoff drew jokes from social media users, with many quipping about missiles and BrahMos rockets being mistaken for miracles.

Munir further added that the Islamic world has bestowed a unique honour on Pakistan among the 57 Islamic nations of the world. He said, “God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain,” relating it to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina, situated in present-day Saudi Arabia. The statement blended security claims with religious symbolism, although Saudi Arabia has not assigned any formal custodial role of the two holy cities to Pakistan.