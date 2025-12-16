India

How a Former Indian Prime Minister Betrayed His Own Country by Sharing Intelligence With Enemy Neighbour Pakistan?

Senior Journalist Pradeep Singh have raised serious allegations against former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral and former Vice President Hamid Ansari over sharing of sensitive intelligence information
Fiery collage with IK Gujral and Hamid Ansari, each wearing glasses and traditional hats, flanking a "Confidential" document. Below, a passionate crowd waves Indian flags.
The panel claimed Gujral and Ansari allegedly disclosed details of RAW agents to foreign governments AI Generated
Varsha Pant
Ritik Singh
Key Points:

Pradeep Singh alleged that former PM Gujral and ex-VP Ansari shared sensitive intelligence information with foreign governments.
The panel claimed Gujral allegedly disclosed details of RAW agents to Pakistan
Ansari was also accused of informing Iranian authorities about Indian intelligence operatives.

Every country is governed with the primary responsibility of safeguarding its national security. But what happens when those entrusted with protecting the nation are accused of actions that allegedly undermine it?

During a discussion on the programme “Coffee Pe Kurukshetra,” aired on India News Channel India TV on September 6, 2024, few of the speakers raised questions about the actions of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral and former Vice President Hamid Ansari—regarding the alleged sharing of sensitive information about Indian intelligence operatives with foreign governments.

During the programme, senior journalist Pradeep Singh claimed that while serving as Prime Minister, Gujral wrote a letter to Pakistan. According to Singh, the letter allegedly contained the names and details of Indian intelligence agents of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operating in Pakistan. In the discussion, Foreign policy expert Vaibhav Singh stated that the information was shared on paper, a claim with which retired Army officer and a frequent  commentator of defence matters on TV, Major Gaurav Arya agreed.

The image features the emblem of the Research and Analysis Wing, with India's Lion Capital Ashoka surrounded by laurel leaves, and text in English and Hindi.
The letter allegedly contained the names and details of Indian intelligence agents of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operating in PakistanKpsaucer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The discussion then turned to former Vice president Hamid Ansari, who served as India’s Vice President from 2007 to 2017 and earlier held several key diplomatic positions, including India’s Ambassador to Iran. Pradeep Singh alleged that during his tenure as ambassador, Ansari informed Iranian authorities about Indian intelligence operatives active in the country.

The programme further claimed that the agents whose identities were allegedly disclosed in these instances were subsequently killed, causing lasting damage to India’s intelligence network.

During the discussion, the anchor questioned the rationale behind such alleged actions, describing them as signing the “death warrant” of Indian operatives. The panel used strong language to question the sense of national belonging of those accused. Vaibhav Singh remarked that “if there is no sense of belonging, then how can they be their people,” suggesting that the alleged disclosures reflected a lack of commitment to national institutions and security.

The panel alleged that both Gujral and Ansari had shared “complete information,” including names and addresses, of Indian intelligence assets with Pakistan and Iran. The claims aired on the programme have revived debate over past foreign policy decisions, intelligence handling, and the delicate balance between diplomacy and national security.

Inder Kumar Gujral served as India’s Prime Minister from April 1997 to March 1998, heading a United Front government with outside support from the Congress. His tenure is best known for the “Gujral Doctrine,” a foreign policy approach that prioritised improving relations with neighbouring countries through confidence-building measures and diplomatic goodwill.

