How a Former Indian Prime Minister Betrayed His Own Country by Sharing Intelligence With Enemy Neighbour Pakistan?

During the discussion, the anchor questioned the rationale behind such alleged actions, describing them as signing the “death warrant” of Indian operatives. The panel used strong language to question the sense of national belonging of those accused. Vaibhav Singh remarked that “if there is no sense of belonging, then how can they be their people,” suggesting that the alleged disclosures reflected a lack of commitment to national institutions and security.

The panel alleged that both Gujral and Ansari had shared “complete information,” including names and addresses, of Indian intelligence assets with Pakistan and Iran. The claims aired on the programme have revived debate over past foreign policy decisions, intelligence handling, and the delicate balance between diplomacy and national security.

Inder Kumar Gujral served as India’s Prime Minister from April 1997 to March 1998, heading a United Front government with outside support from the Congress. His tenure is best known for the “Gujral Doctrine,” a foreign policy approach that prioritised improving relations with neighbouring countries through confidence-building measures and diplomatic goodwill.

