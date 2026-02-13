Pakistan’s Diet Too Dependent on Cereals and Sugar: UN-Backed Report Warns of Rising Diabetes, Malnutrition and Heart Disease

New Delhi, Feb 12: Pakistan's food system is excessively reliant on cereals, sugar as well as fats and lacks healthy, nutritious and diverse foods, a new report has said, citing United Nations findings.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations indicated deep structural imbalances in food availability that undermine nutrition, public health, and long-term development outcomes, according to a report by Dawn.

"Significant gaps persist in the availability of fruits and vegetables, pulses and legumes which weaken efforts to address malnutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and diet-related diseases," the report said.