Minister Jitendra Singh Links India’s Obesity Crisis to Fake Diet Experts and Weight-Loss Misinformation

New Delhi, Dec 9: Unqualified practitioners and self-styled dietitians are worsening India’s obesity crisis with misinformation, said Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) in Panchkula, Haryana, Singh emphasises how societal behaviour, market forces, and misinformation have complicated India’s obesity landscape.

“The challenge in India is not lack of awareness, but the explosive growth of disinformation. Every colony has a dietitian, but no system to verify their qualifications. Unchecked advice and untested formulas can do more harm than obesity itself,” he said.

The Minister stressed the need to handle obesity issues with scientific precision as obesity is not merely a cosmetic problem, and urged policymakers to design mechanisms that safeguard patients from misleading interventions.