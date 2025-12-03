Parliamentary Panel Recommends to have a Clear Definition of “Fake News”, Urges for a Statutory Backing to Press Information Bureau’s Fact-Check Unit to Tackle Misinformation

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey presented its 22nd report on the “Review of Mechanism to Curb Fake News”. The Committee comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It consists of a total of 31 Parliamentarians, 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha. The final recommendations were submitted on December 2, 2025, on the second day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

A key point raised by the panel is to clearly define “fake news”. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the term ‘Fake News’ is not defined under any statute. It generally means false or misleading news. This has led to ambiguity as laws are easily manipulated to prevent fake news from being removed.

Referring to facts and figures, Dr. Nishikant Dubey stated that between April 2020 and April 2025, PIB-FCU received 1,63,597 fact-checking requests. Out of them, it acted on 53,155, and debunked 2,279 fake news stories.

The report states that the Fact-Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau lacks a statutory backing to enforce strict measures that can help prevent fake news. Presently, the PIB-FCU can only verify and present corrections. It is completely up to the social media intermediaries and other stakeholders to remove them.