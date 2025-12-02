Opposition Intensifies their Protest on Hearing of SIR Outside Parliament House, Lok Sabha Meeting Adjourned till December 3, 2025

Day 2 of the 19 days Winter Session Parliament continued to see intensified disruptions by the Opposition. The Opposition even staged a protest outside the Parliament building regarding seeking discussions on SIR of electoral reforms.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed to presspersons that perennial issues should be discussed prior to the mandate set by the Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

She said issues such as Delhi Blast case, SIR, and Delhi pollution are issues of extreme importance, which must be heard without delay.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and DMK's K. Kanhimozhi, and T.R. Baalu among others protested strongly outside the Parliament’s Makar Dwar. They demanded discussion on SIR issues and allegations of vote-theft be heard immediately.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the importance of hearings on SIR immediately. He bought the chair’s attention to the unrealistic timeline, the process being carried in a haste, and the deaths of BLOs. He also mentioned that in order to protect democracy, SIR discussions should begin without delay.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed presspersons that all important events will be discussed. A way will be figured out with the Opposition members to bring all matters to the table, he mentioned.

The continued disruptions in both the houses led to several adjournments. The Lok Sabha is postponed for commencement tomorrow, i.e. on December 3, 2025 at 11:00 am.

It is quite evident that the disruptions are largely because of the contradictions between the ruling alliance NDA and the Opposition. Several leaders of the Opposition, such as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva have called out for the same, stating that the Centre is itself leading to a delay, proper measures such as listing out the Opposition’s agenda were clearly presented to the Parliamentary Committee well before the session was due to start.

Following the disruptions, the honourable speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla decided to convene a meeting of floor leaders of all parties at 3:00 pm IST. Another meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was called at 3:30 pm IST.

It was decided after the meeting that discussion on the National Song “Vande Mataram” will take place on December 8, 2025 (Monday). PM Modi will start the discussion on the same which has been allotted a time of 10 hrs. Also, the discussions on Electoral Reforms will take place on December 9, 2025 (Tuesday), 10 hours have been allocated for the same.

