From Kartavya Bhawan to Lok Bhavan: Seva Teerth Becomes the New Address of Governance

The newly constructed Central Vista complex will be housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which has been named “Seva Teerth” by the government. The complex will include the Central Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat along with the PMO. It is reported that the Cabinet Secretariat has already moved into the new building known as the Kartavya Bhavan, which was inaugurated last month.

The government has stated the naming to be a way to highlight public service and convert the ministries and government from “satta” (power) to “seva” (service). The phrase “seva” means service and “teerth” means sacred place, representing that the government is all about being service-oriented, showcasing the office’s purpose. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to share his views on the renaming. He said, “In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi has reiterated the resolve of service by naming the Prime Minister’s Office ‘Seva Teerth’. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed Lok Bhawan and Lok Niwas.”