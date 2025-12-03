From Kartavya Bhawan to Lok Bhavan: Seva Teerth Becomes the New Address of Governance

The PMO is set to relocate to the newly named Seva Teerth complex.
New names like Kartavya Bhawan and Lok Niwas reflect a service-focused approach.
Central Vista revamp aims to streamline ministries and modernise operations.
The newly constructed Central Vista complex will be housing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which has been named “Seva Teerth” by the government. The complex will include the Central Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat along with the PMO. It is reported that the Cabinet Secretariat has already moved into the new building known as the Kartavya Bhavan, which was inaugurated last month.
The government has stated the naming to be a way to highlight public service and convert the ministries and government from “satta” (power) to “seva” (service). The phrase “seva” means service and “teerth” means sacred place, representing that the government is all about being service-oriented, showcasing the office’s purpose. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to share his views on the renaming. He said, “In this direction, Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi has reiterated the resolve of service by naming the Prime Minister’s Office ‘Seva Teerth’. At the same time, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas are being renamed Lok Bhawan and Lok Niwas.”
The renaming has been described as part of the broader Central Vista development, which would result in consolidating ministries and modernizing administrative infrastructure, as per officials. This would bring together several ministries and departments under common roofs, resulting in improved coordination, reducing rental expenses of government offices, and creating purpose-built and energy-efficient workspaces.
The redevelopment programme was planned, and the inauguration of Kartavya Bhawan in August 2025 was the first step, as it was also the first building to be inaugurated in the new complex. The Kartavya Bhawan-03 will bring key ministries and departments together for the smooth functioning of the overall government and its work. The shifting is in progress, and reports suggest that Kartavya Bhawan will house the Home Ministry, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, the Department of Personnel & Training, and Petroleum & Natural Gas. These offices are said to have digital integration along with being energy-efficient office complexes.
The location of the PMO is still listed at its present address, which is 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. This was formerly 7, Race Course Road and is situated on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. Public records and official government pages will continue to show the existing location until the relocation to Seva Teerth is formalised. The moving date has yet to be specified officially, but reports suggest it is set to move soon.
The government has stated the transfer and renaming as symbolic decisions with the aim of establishing citizen-centric governance and efficient administration. The renaming has received mixed reactions, with differences in opinions and perspectives. The service for the public has been encoded in the name, and people are eager to witness how it comes to fruition.
