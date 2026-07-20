Kharge also highlighted the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. [IANS]

"The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away": Mallikarjun Kharge on Lathi Charge Against Protesters at Jantar Mantar

The Prime Minister recalled that before last year's Monsoon Session, an Indian reached the International Space Station (ISS), and this time, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, under Mission Aagaman.