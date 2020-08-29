Past Life Regression: Everything You Need To Know

By Kuhoo Gupta

Past life regression puts forward (an idea or theory) for consideration of a previous lifetime. The phenomenon tends to take a deep dive into the hidden reserves of your consciousness to discover and determine the strength and character of the relationship between past lifetime and this lifetime, to pursue a middle way in order to reinforce intention, accomplishments and strength.

Human-beings have made a deliberate attempt to extract some answers to their doubts behind creation and existence. Diverging communities belonging to various religious denominations have endeavoured their own truth, getting influenced by their “spatio-temporal” and “cultural perspectives”.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

But there is a clear divide between the Orient and the West when it comes to the matters of birth and death of a ‘soul’. For instance in Abrahamic religions human life is a one-off affair where the soul goes to a specific plane of existence; but it as per the eastern religions, including Hinduism and Buddhism, there is a belief of rebirth and reincarnation. However, both binaries incline towards the “reincarnation” of the soul or an after life. The consensus seems to be consolidated by given evidence originating from empirical research, including the findings of past life regression therapy.

Most of these narratives of rebirth reinforce the conventional perception of the “soul” as it exists within a physical host on a physical plane. An individual soul is said to contain self-will in every birth. Thus, whatever the soul invents or fabricates in it’s previous life, it carries it as a lesson within it. The sufferings and depressions that the soul brings to the new incarnated life can at times be devastating; hence to diminish the potential of such conditions which can be destructive at times, the therapy “past life regression”, is used.

It is an ancient science and therapeutic healing technique which has evolved, wherein one travels to the past chronologically with the support of hypnotherapy or hypnosis, to access memories and experiences of past lives or incarnations that are normally hidden in the subconscious mind.

One can find answers and closures for unexplained physical, mental and emotional issues. For a common man, the goal of this therapy is not about enhancing the psychic recall of past lives. For that matter, for someone who is into spiritual practices and meditation, past life recalls are very spontaneous. But for someone who is not initiated into any such spiritual practice, doing a past life recall without an expert and without any specific cause can be a daunting task. It can create confusion in present life issues.

9 benefits of past life regression therapy:

It can help handle unexplained fears and phobias

It can help in letting go of unexplained anxiety and panic attacks

It can also help in releasing physical body toxins

It can help uncover talents and abilities from the past

It can help in bettering the relationships around you

It can help in finding roots of and hence heal many other unexplained physical ailments

It can help in relieving current life’s mental and emotional issues

It can help in gaining a deeper understanding of your current life and purpose.

It can help in releasing limiting thoughts and belief systems

It can help in removing the fear of death

It can help in evolving spiritually and learn life lessons.

Also Read: Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

Opening a karmic repository can change your destiny. According to the Yogic concept of diseases, Vyadhis (diseases) are of 2 types– Adhija Vyadhi and Anadhija Vyadhi. Adhija Vyadhi are stress born diseases that start in the mind and gradually enter the pranic body, and then enter the physical body manifesting as a physical disease. Anadhija Vyadhi are non-stress related diseases, they include accidents, infectious and contagious diseases. Calamities like earthquakes, floods, accidents, wars, pandemics etc come in this category. They come for a higher purpose, related to the evolution of human beings. They help us understand the philosophy of life and take us a step forward in the evolution process. They test our learning and achievement levels in the process of evolution. It is not important whether we live or die in these calamities. If our mind remains stable and our behaviour is ethical and full of higher energies like compassion and gratitude, we are promoted to the next level of learning in the evolution cycle. If we stay alive, we are promoted in this very life. If we die, then the next life will be of the next level of learning. If we fail in these times, we will keep on repeating the same problems in this and next lives.

So it is very important to balance our actions and emotions in such testing times. We should spend more time on the evolution of our soul in testing times. And that can be done via various methods like energy healing, meditation, affirmations and past life regression. (IANS)