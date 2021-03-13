Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News
Lead StoryScience & Technology

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Fake news on social media is now a matter of considerable public and governmental concern

0
fake news to
People with emotional intelligence less susceptible to fake news. Pixabay

People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to ‘fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in the journal PLOS ONE, indicate that those who identified the types of news correctly were most likely to score highly in the EQ tests.

“Fake news on social media is now a matter of considerable public and governmental concern,” said researcher Tony Anderson from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. “Research on dealing with this issue is still in its infancy but recent studies have started to focus on the psychological factors which might make some individuals less susceptible to fake news,” Anderson added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, the research team invited nearly 100 participants to read a series of news items on social media and to ascertain whether they were real or fictitious, briefly describing the reasons for their answers.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

They were also asked to complete a test to determine their levels of emotional intelligence (EQ or emotional quotient) and were asked a number of questions when considering the veracity of each news item.

Participants were presented with real and fabricated news stories on issues including health, crime, wealth inequality, and the environment. Fictitious items featured aspects including emotive language, brief information, and a lack of attributed sources. (IANS/SP)

Previous article4 Simple Yoga Ashanas That Can Help Get Rid Of Bloating And Boost Digestion
Next article75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada