Perfect Getaway Plan For Vacation In 2021

While most of 2020 was spent scrolling through our Instagram feed, posting #TravelThrowback pictures, and satiating our wanderlust through social media, 2021 brings with it an opportunity to pack our bags and finally plan that much-needed break. Popular personalities such as Milind Soman, Lisa Mishra, Rohan Shreshta, and Neha Sharma kickstarted the New Year with style at gorgeous Airbnb homes.

A perfect Goan getaway like Lisa Mishra

Singer Lisa Mishra brought in the New Year with a perfect Goan getaway, Photographer Rohan Shrestha decided to take a road trip away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and call in the New Year at a beautiful Airbnb villa in Karjat. Actor & Model, Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar took the fitness route with a 130 km run from Guwahati to Cherapunji and celebrated the New Year at a beautiful Airbnb home surrounded by lush greenery, while Actor, Neha Sharma, and her sister, Aisha Sharma headed for a beachy vacation in Key West Florida.

Here are the Airbnb homes these celebrities stayed in as they bid adieu to 2020. No matter what the occasion, or no occasion at all, it’s time to start planning that vacation.

Luxury Garden Villa in Goa

This beautiful Airbnb home is the perfect place to sit back and enjoy with a glass of wine and some soothing music. Singer Lisa Mishra spent her New Year at this villa, and said, “I am so glad to have ended 2020 on a happy note by booking myself a much-needed vacation in Goa. I have been able to spend the last few days of the year either relaxing in the garden of the villa or exploring the neighborhood and celebrated New Year’s Eve in the best way possible. This Goa vacation definitely tops my list of 2020 memories.”

While the villa has all that you could need for your vacation, it is also strategically located with the best of Goa at your doorstep — discover brunch at Mojigao, Prana Cafe, or Baba au Rhum, vegan food at BeanMeUp. In the evening, head to Sublime, Mahe, or Thalassa, which are at a drivable distance for the perfect meal. Alternatively, you can take a round of the local markets and make yourself a gourmet meal in the large fully equipped kitchen and enjoy it at the alfresco dining area the villa offers. Perfect for a getaway to Goa, we’d say so!

Orange Homestay in Shillong

Trust to himself Milind Soman found himself an unconventional yet beautiful way to begin the new year. Tucked away in the scenic hills of Shillong, this property offers a great place to forget the world and relax.

Talking about his trip, supermodel and actor Milind Soman said, “Ankita and I like to make time for travel regularly. It’s a time to bond for us and we had been looking forward to a nice vacation for New Year’s Eve. Of course, a vacation for us is usually a long run and this New year was no different. After a 130km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji, we found a beautiful Airbnb home surrounded by lush greenery in the hills nearby. With its breathtaking view of majestic forests and beautiful clear skies, this home was the perfect destination for us to spend some quality time and bring in 2021.”

Casa Blanca in Karjat

Not every trip requires tackling flight tickets, visas, and itineraries. Sometimes, it can just mean getting into a car with your best buddies and driving off for a quick getaway to a nearby destination. Celebrated photographer Rohan Shreshta chose to celebrate the New Year by going on a road trip to Karjat.

Translating to the white house, Casa Blanca is a property that exudes class. White inside and out with multiple hangout spots to chill with friends, the house has loads to offer. This home has a vintage bar and a dance floor for those looking to celebrate. Guests can also enjoy a swim in the pool or a game of cricket on the sprawling acre-long lawn.

Reminiscing about his New Year trip, Photographer Rohan Shrestha said, “The end of the year is my favorite time as it is a great opportunity to relax and reminisce about the year gone by. This year I decided to end the year on a memorable note by driving just a few hours away from Mumbai to Karjat for a quick getaway. I’ve spent the last few days enjoying barbecues and bonfires at a luxurious Airbnb villa. My short road trip has left me rejuvenated and all pumped to welcome 2021.”

Sun, Sea, and Sand – A beachy vacation like Sisters Neha & Aisha Sharma

Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma celebrated New Year’s at a beautiful Airbnb overlooking the sea in Key West, Florida. Where: Key West, Florida (IANS)