Monday, February 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

Companies like Tech Mahindra and Indus OS say that the National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort to reach our citizens about governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages to the public

0
language
Indus OS and Tech Mahindra are working under National Language Translation. Pixabay

 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages.

The announcement is important to enhance access to digital content to millions of Indian users who are witnessing a spurt in smartphone and Internet usage.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Nitin Kunkolieker, President MAIT, which is an apex body representing India’s ICT sector, said that they are happy to see the continued emphasis on the adoption of technology into economic activities.

language
Various tech companies come together to promote accessibility. Pixabay

“The National Language Translation Mission, earlier proposed by MeitY, will enable Bharat on the digital highway allowing the masses to take ride on the digitization of the economy,” he said in a statement.

There has been an increase in the usage of regional content on various homegrown social media platforms in the recent months.

ALSO READ: What’s In Store Under PM Aatmanirbhar Health Scheme

According to Rakesh Deshmukh, Co Founder and CEO, Indus OS, the National Language Translation Mission is a much-needed effort to reach our citizens in the language they understand.

“At Indus App Bazaar, the usage of apps in Indian languages on our platform has increased 2.2 times last year. We believe that with an enhanced app store ecosystem we will be able to break linguistic barriers and adding more value to the next half a billion Indian customers,” Deshmukh said.

According to CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said that the language mission is a step in the direction towards atmanirbharta, clearly providing every opportunity that is required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth. (IANS)

Previous articleAndroids To Get New Tab Grouping
Next articleICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more
Lead Story

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

ICEA Is Dissapointed By The New Budget

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
 With announcement of an increase in custom duty by up to 10 per cent on inputs and parts of mobile chargers and moderate hike...
Read more

Policy Decisions To Be Made Available In Local Language

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 The government on Monday announced the National Language Translation Mission (NTLM) to make governance-and-policy-related knowledge available in major Indian languages. The announcement is important to...
Read more

Androids To Get New Tab Grouping

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has started rolling out a new update that features a new interface for switching tabs, and a new tab grouping feature to help...
Read more

Nykaa Naturals Introduces Natural Hair Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A hair care routine is as important as your skincare routine. It goes through a lot during the day keeping in mind the kind...
Read more

Supreme Court Tries To Regulate Fake News In Social Media

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Centre on a plea seeking law to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook and...
Read more

The New Budget Hailed By IT Leaders

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Top IT industry leaders on Monday hailed the budget's thrust on domestic manufacturing, incentivising digital transformation and helping Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)...
Read more

Tea industry in India may benefit from Union Budget 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Tea Association of India (TAI), the apex body of tea garden owners, is optimistic about the Budget proposals. It said the emphasis on the...
Read more

Difficult to narrate a story within 5 minutes and make it sensible than in a 2-hour film: Himansh Kohli

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Himansh Kohli will soon be seen in the new music video Main jis din bhula doon, says being in front of the camera...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://esport-awg.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
크레이지슬롯 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://secretcinema.no on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kgf 2 trailer release date on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
skanck on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
سعرالذهب في سوريا on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
HCG Injections on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
frolep rotrem on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada