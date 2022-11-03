Major Infiltration Bid Foiled in J&K's Poonch, One Terrorist Killed.

Army soldiers on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.



Defence spokesman said that at 10 a.m. today, alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the LoC in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the LoC into the Indian side.



"The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on troops. In the ensuing fire fight, one terrorist's body has been recovered along with 2 AK -47 rifles, one pistol and other war-like stores."



"The operation continues and the search of the area is under progress," defence spokesman said. (SJ/IANS)