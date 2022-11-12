Modi in Vizag: PM holds roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday night and conducted a road show organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP workers and supporters lined up on either side of the road from INS Dega to Naval Dockyard to welcome the Prime Minister.

Sitting in his vehicle, Modi waved at the crowd amid cheers by the BJP supporters, who were carrying BJP flags and placards. The roadshow was held for 1.5 km amid tight security by the police and other security agencies.

After the roadshow, he reached the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters for the night halt at Chola Guesthouse.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received the Prime Minister at INS Dega, a naval air station of the Indian Navy.

Modi's arrival from Madurai was delayed by nearly an hour due to rains in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the city in view of the PM's visit and roadshow.

Security was beefed up at the airport in view of the recent incident of violence.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore on Saturday.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor. It will be built at a cost of more than Rs 3,750 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam.