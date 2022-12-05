PM Modi says India has emerged as a powerful country

Inaugurating a two-day meeting of national office-bearers at BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has emerged as a powerful country in the world.

The Prime Minister also talked about vibrant border villages, sneh milan to connect to these villages, booth empowerment, and participation of every citizen in G20.

Briefing media about PM's closed-door meeting, BJP's National Vice-President Raman Singh said "PM Modi discussed various topics. PM discussed a vibrant border village. He said a sneh milan should be organized and for that, a campaign is run to connect these villages culturally."

"Sneh milan ceremony will exchange cultural and social topics of a state so that people of different states of India will get a chance to know about each other," said PM in his address at the meeting.