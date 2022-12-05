PM Modi says India has emerged as a powerful country

Inaugurating a two-day meeting of national office-bearers at BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has emerged as a powerful country in the world.
The Prime Minister also talked about vibrant border villages, sneh milan to connect to these villages, booth empowerment, and participation of every citizen in G20.
Briefing media about PM's closed-door meeting, BJP's National Vice-President Raman Singh said "PM Modi discussed various topics. PM discussed a vibrant border village. He said a sneh milan should be organized and for that, a campaign is run to connect these villages culturally."
"Sneh milan ceremony will exchange cultural and social topics of a state so that people of different states of India will get a chance to know about each other," said PM in his address at the meeting.
Raman Singh further informed, "Booth empowerment will be discussed in the meeting. All the office-bearers will discuss and plan how to empower every booth."
Mentioning the G20 event in his address PM said "India has emerged as a powerful country in the world. Participation of every citizen of India in G20 should be a message to the whole world."
Other topics were discussed in the meeting like Kashi Tamil sangam.
The officer-bearers will also deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year and the general elections in 2024. (KB/IANS)