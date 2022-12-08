BJP set to break its own record in Gujarat, AAP enters national politics

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Gujarat Assembly polls will elevate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the national level.

"Through the votes of Gujarat, AAP is becoming a national party. For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India", Sisodia said in a tweet.

However, the early trends of vote counting indicate the saffron party is on course for its best-ever performance in Gujarat by leading in 144 Assembly seats while the main challenger Congress is far behind with a lead in only 20 seats.

Meanwhile, the AAP which had launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat is leading in six seats.