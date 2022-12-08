BJP set to break its own record in Gujarat, AAP enters national politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to break its records of winning in the Gujarat Assembly polls.
At around 10.55 a.m., the BJP was leading on 149 seats in Gujarat.
The Congress witnessed a steep fall and was leading only on 19 seats.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in nine constituencies.
The BJP had set a target to break all previous records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each meeting was appealing to the voters to vote for the BJP and break all old records.
Party's big faces like Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Harsh Sanghvi, Jitu Vaghani, Rishikesh Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor were leading in their respective Assembly seats.
Victory in Gujarat will make the BJP the only party other than the CPI(M) to have won seven straight Assembly polls. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that Gujarat Assembly polls will elevate Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the national level.
"Through the votes of Gujarat, AAP is becoming a national party. For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India", Sisodia said in a tweet.
However, the early trends of vote counting indicate the saffron party is on course for its best-ever performance in Gujarat by leading in 144 Assembly seats while the main challenger Congress is far behind with a lead in only 20 seats.
Meanwhile, the AAP which had launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat is leading in six seats.
With AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, the party has achieved the status of a state party and the fate of becoming the national party depends on Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022. A political party needs to be recognized in at least four states to become a national party. To be recognized as a party in the state, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 percent of votes.
After the Gujarat Assembly Election result, AAP will become a state party in four states Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, and Goa, making it a national party. (KB/IANS)