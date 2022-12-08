MCD polls: AAP victory overshadowed by losing key ground to BJP, lower vote share

The BJP also made its presence felt in constituencies held by senior AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, jailed minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister and Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, as well as senior leaders Amanullah Khan, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi.

Sisodia's Patparganj constituency has four wards. However, the party has won one ward only and the BJP the other three - the same as in 2017.

Jain, who has been in jail for over six months now on allegations of money laundering, is the MLA from Shakur Basti, which has three wards - all three were won by the BJP, just like in 2017.

Gahlot is the MLA from Najafgarh constituency whose all three wards have been clinched by the BJP. Rai's Babarpur also has four wards - but the AAP has secured only one, while two went to the BJP and one to the Congress.

Similarly in Amanullah Khan's Okhla constituency, the BJP has won two wards, the Congress two, and the AAP only one.