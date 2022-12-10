Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal CM, Pratibha Singh out

Sukhu, who has the support of a majority of Congress lawmakers, emerged from the three candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post after getting a majority in the 68-member Assembly by winning 40 seats.

Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and four-time legislator Mukesh Agnihotri were the frontrunners for the top job.

Earlier, the CLP attended by 40 Congress members on Friday evening, authorized Kharge to appoint the CLP leader. Shukla announced their appointment after the CLP meeting, the second one on the second day.

Party observers -- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, and Shukla -- on Friday met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to hand over the list of MLAs showing the strength to form the government.

Sukhu began his career in student politics and rose to the position of party state unit chief from 2013 to 2019.

Hailing from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Sukhu, who is known in political circles for not sharing cordial relations with six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, has served the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the party's student wing, during his college days.

He was elected president of its state unit in 1989.