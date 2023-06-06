Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Up to 850 highly-qualified nurses from India and other countries hoping to work in Ireland are stuck in a visa application 'logjam' due to delays in processing their applications, according to a media report.



With the waiting times for visas going up, nurses have missed their exam slots, making them wait for the next exam, pay the fee again and seek a new three-month visa, The Irish Times reported, quoting the owner of a health recruitment agency.



"Since the new year, candidates are being refused their temporary visa to sit the exam for bizarre and random reasons such as the type of software used to submit their documentation or the middle name not being included in one document," the recruiter told The Times requesting anonymity.



In order to work in Ireland, the Indian nurses have to first qualify the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) exam for which they have to come on a temporary visa costing 250 euros (Rs 22,000), in addition to 3,000 euros (Rs 2.6 lakh) examination fee.



An Indian nurse with 20 years' work experience told The Irish Times she has been waiting 76 working days for a decision on her visa application. Currently employed in the Middle East, she was due to appear for the RSCI exam in late May but was unable to travel to Ireland due to the lack of a visa, and one of the documents she had photocopied was deemed illegible.