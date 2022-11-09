Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praises Dr. Manmohan Singh's tenure as Finance Minister

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the economic reforms started by Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister in 1991 gave a new direction to India as it ushered in a liberal economy.

Lauding the economic reforms initiated by Manmohan Singh, he said that the country is indebted to the former Prime Minister for these.

Gadkari said that India needs a liberal economic policy to provide benefits to poor people, adding a liberal economic policy is for farmers and poor people, he added.