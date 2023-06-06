The highest civilian honour in Suriname was given to President Murmu

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi presented President Droupadi Murmu with the highest civilian honour bestowed by Suriname in recognition of the long-standing bilateral relations.

Ms. Murmu made her first state visit to Suriname since taking office in July of last year on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

"An honour that reflects the strong links between India and Suriname! President @CSantokhi presented President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn with the "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star," the highest civilian honour of Suriname, according to a tweet from the Ministry of External Affairs.

President Murmu expressed her deep gratitude for receiving Suriname's highest honour.

This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent," she tweeted after receiving the award on Monday.

She dedicated the honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries.