The highest civilian honour in Suriname was given to President Murmu

President Chandrikapersad Santokhi presented President Droupadi Murmu with the highest civilian honour bestowed by Suriname in recognition of the long-standing bilateral relations.
Ms. Murmu made her first state visit to Suriname since taking office in July of last year on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
"An honour that reflects the strong links between India and Suriname! President @CSantokhi presented President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn with the "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star," the highest civilian honour of Suriname, according to a tweet from the Ministry of External Affairs.
President Murmu expressed her deep gratitude for receiving Suriname's highest honour.
This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent," she tweeted after receiving the award on Monday.
She dedicated the honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries.
The President was congratulated on collecting the honour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on receiving the Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star, the highest civilian honour bestowed by Suriname. The Surinamese government and people's extraordinary act serves as a sign of our nations' ongoing friendship, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
President Murmu spent some time with a group of kids who came to welcome her in Paramaribo despite her busy schedule of official activities. She offered them chocolates manufactured in India.
President also went to "Marinetrap," where she saw a recreation of the First Indians' landing in Suriname and their welcome. Additionally, she opened the mock town on Independence Square.
President Murmu met with her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Monday and afterwards oversaw negotiations at the delegation level. Speaking at the event, the President expressed her happiness at being in Suriname on her first State Visit as President of India during the 150th anniversary celebration of Indian immigration to Suriname.
The President emphasized that the two countries' bilateral commerce is well below its potential. She stated that cooperation is required in order to increase bilateral trade for both parties' advantage. She stated her belief that the contracts made during the tour would strengthen the country's commercial and economic ties. According to her, there is room for more cooperation in industries including medicines, Ayurveda, agriculture, and defence, according to a news release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
According to the needs of the nation, the President stated that India is dedicated to enhancing technical cooperation and helping Suriname's human resources enhance their capacities and skills. Three Memorandums of Understanding were also signed by the two nations to advance their mutual collaboration.