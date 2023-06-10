10 parties, led by Congress, seek PM's intervention in Manipur crisis

He also emphasised that while the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was appreciated, Manipur continued to suffer from unabated unrest and persistent reports of violence.



The Congress leader further expressed the view that if the Central government had intervened on time, the crisis could have been resolved much earlier.



The ten political parties in its meeting on Friday at Congress Bhawan in Imphal also resolved to urge the state government to convene a special session of the Manipur Assembly for a detailed discussion on the ongoing unrest. The meeting was chaired by the Manipur state Congress President K. Meghachandra Singh.