Priyanka to kick-start Congress poll campaign in MP today

With five months left for the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch the poll campaign on Monday from Jabalpur.



Also known as 'Mahakaushal', the Jabalpur region is turning out to be the centre of power politics.



The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played it's masterstroke with releasing the first instalment of the newly launched 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from Jabalpur on June 10, and the opposition Congress is all set to kick-start it's campaign with a mega roadshow of its .



The MP Congress led by seasoned leader Kamal Nath has prepared a plan to counter the BJP's women centric financial scheme in the name of 'Nari Samman Yojana' along with cooking gas at subsidised rate of Rs 500 and electricity at cheaper rate to all kinds of consumers. As these three schemes are women centric, Priyanka Gandhi will make an appeal for women to support the party.