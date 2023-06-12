Scindia to Venugopal: 'Elitist' aviation sector democratised under PM Modi

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, saying he made ill-informed remarks on the aviation sector and the sector that was earlier 'elitist' has been truly democratised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In a tweet, hitting out at Venugopal, who also served as the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Scindia said, "As former Minister of State for Civil Aviation, it is highly shocking that K.C. Venugopal Ji has made such undiscerning and ill-informed remarks on the aviation sector."



Citing examples, the Union Minister said, "No, India's economy is in the pink of health. Even as the global economy continues to struggle, ours continues to stand as a beacon of hope with a growth rate of 6-6.5 per cent in FY 2023-24. That said, there is no reason that a deregulated sector like aviation should be put under government control -- the repercussions of which have known to dent the growth potential of this sector in the past."



"A portion of the routes that were earlier being served by GoFirst have already been allotted to other airlines. Also, you have chosen to turn a blind eye to the immense growth that this sector has witnessed since 2014. Passenger count which stood at 122 million in 2014 is currently at 280 million -- a jump of 130 per cent. Under UDAN, we have operationalised 475 routes and flown over 116.06 lakh passengers," Scindia added.