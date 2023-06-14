Amit Shah holds review meet on Cyclone Biprajoy with Guj CM

He also said that Ministry of Home Affairs and state government control room is monitoring the situation round the clock and all the agencies of the Centre are prepared to deal with any emergency situation. Shah also assured all possible help to the state government.



He also asked the state government to make arrangements to move people living in sensitive places to safer places and ensure all necessary services like electricity, telecommunication, health, drinking water. He said that the preparedness should be such that in case of any damage, these services can be restored immediately.



Amit Shah also directed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternate arrangements for electricity in all hospitals. He said that the storm is expected to bring 8-10 inches of rain, which may cause flood in Kutch and Saurashtra and stressed upon the need to review the necessary preparations to deal with it.



He also asked to make all necessary arrangements around Somnath and Dwarka temple. He said that as per the directions given by the Prime Minister, the safety of animals and trees in Gir forest should also be ensured.



Shah also asked MPs and MLAs of Gujarat to make people aware about the threat of the cyclone in their respective areas and help them.



Meanwhile, the Director General of the IMD apprised Shah about the current status of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over eastcentral Arabian Sea.