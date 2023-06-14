'Vendetta politics', Kharge slams Centre over ED action on TN Minister

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Wednesday, the Congress termed the action as part of vendetta politics against those who oppose it.



In a statement, Kharge condemned the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Balaji by the ED. He said, "This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves."



His remarks came after the ED on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday arrested Balaji.