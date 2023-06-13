Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to impact 12 Rajasthan districts

The impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' will be visible in Rajasthan from June 15, said the Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday.



The cyclone impact will be seen in 12 districts. A warning has been issued in this regard, said the weather department.



In view of the intensity of the cyclone, the Railways has partially and fully cancelled the operation of more than a dozen trains going from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.



According to the weather department, this cyclone will hit Gujarat and Pakistan on Wednesday evening or in the morning of June 15. After hitting the coast, this cyclone will convert into a deep depression over parts of Gujarat and a low-pressure area over southwest parts of Rajasthan.

Due to its effect, there will be heavy rain in these areas for a day or two. There is very less possibility of damage due to this cyclone in Rajasthan.