Cong: PM has completely failed his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the first day of his state visit to the US meeting a cross section of scholars, authors and investors in New York, the Congress on Wednesday said he has completely failed in his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur at the time of crisis.



Hitting out at the Prime Minister in a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Let us remind ourselves amidst all the news of the Prime Minister's visit to the USA that today is the 50th consecutive day of Manipur's pain, distress and agony.

The Prime Minister who gives gyaan (knowledge) on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned."



"He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension," Ramesh said.