PM Modi to launch 'mera booth-sabse majboot' campaign in poll-bound MP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city on Tuesday where he will launch the 'mera booth-sabse majboot' campaign of the BJP.

After arriving here, the Prime Minister will flag-off five Vande Bharat Express trains -- physically and virtually.

The campaign is to be kick-started in view of the Assembly elections in five states, including three in Hindi speaking states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.

"In Bhopal at 11:15 am 'Mera booth, sabse strong' program, you will get the privilege of interacting with lakhs of loyal BJP workers. This opportunity will further strengthen his resolve for developed India", PM Modi's social media message read.

As per the MP BJP president V. D. Sharma, 3000 best booth workers selected from different states will be engaging in a dialogue with PM Modi at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru stadium, while around 10 lakh booth workers across the country will be connected virtually.

During his speech, PM Modi will give a mantra on how to make their booth stronger.