When Suhel Seth Corrects Priyanka Chaturvedi’s English

Key Points:
Priyanka Chaturvedi’s podcast comeback tweet went viral
But Suhel Seth stole the spotlight by correcting her “return back” usage.
The MP clapped back with a playful “grammar nazi” reply, sparking laughter and fan banter across X.
Priyanka Chaturvedi fires up her X account on August 17, 2025, sharing excitement about returning to a podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP tweets, "And here I return back to the podcast with @ANI ‘s @smitaprakash , a conversation that was refreshing and also fun!" Her post, complete with a video clip, racks up over 382.1K views, drawing fans and followers into her lively media comeback.
Suhel Seth spots the tweet and swoops in with his signature wit. The marketing maven and author, known for his sharp takes on everything from politics to punctuation, replies directly: "Return. Not return back. Just like revert. And not revert back. Thank you for your attention to this matter. And Jai Maharashtra." Seth's correction targets the common Indian English redundancy of "return back," turning a simple post into a viral grammar lesson. His tweet exploded to 95.9k views, sparking 95 replies, 161 reposts, and 2k likes as users dive into the debate.
Chaturvedi wasted no time in clapping back. The outspoken MP replied, ‘Okay let me edit grammar nazi,’ playfully branding Suhel Seth a ‘grammar nazi’ with a laughing emoji. Her witty response drew 14k views, 222 likes, and 20 replies, with fans flooding the comments with satire.
The exchange stems from Chaturvedi's enthusiastic return to Prakash's podcast, a platform where she often discusses politics and current affairs. Seth, a lively personality with a love for linguistic precision, couldn't resist pointing out the slip – a habit that's earned him both admirers and eye-rolls online. In India, where English blends with local dialects, phrases like "return back" or "revert back" sneak into everyday speech, making Seth's nitpick a relatable roast.
Chaturvedi's "grammar nazi" jab lands with perfect timing, turning the correction into a lighthearted banter that highlights social media's playful side. Seth, unfazed, keeps his cool, while the MP's emoji-softened comeback wins her cheers for quick wit. As the tweet thread spirals to over 100,000 views, it reminds everyone: in the world of X, grammar gaffes can spark epic exchanges.
Yet, beneath the humor lies a fun lesson – English evolves, but purists like Seth keep the language sharp. Chaturvedi emerges victorious, proving politicians can handle trolls with grace and a grin. Who knew a simple "return" could return so much fun?
Priyanka Vickram Chaturvedi is an Indian politician who represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament and serves as the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena. Earlier, she was associated with the Indian National Congress, where she held the role of National Spokesperson.[Rh/Eth/VP]
