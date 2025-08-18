When Suhel Seth Corrects Priyanka Chaturvedi’s English

Priyanka Chaturvedi fires up her X account on August 17, 2025, sharing excitement about returning to a podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP tweets, "And here I return back to the podcast with @ANI ‘s @smitaprakash , a conversation that was refreshing and also fun!" Her post, complete with a video clip, racks up over 382.1K views, drawing fans and followers into her lively media comeback.

Suhel Seth spots the tweet and swoops in with his signature wit. The marketing maven and author, known for his sharp takes on everything from politics to punctuation, replies directly: "Return. Not return back. Just like revert. And not revert back. Thank you for your attention to this matter. And Jai Maharashtra." Seth's correction targets the common Indian English redundancy of "return back," turning a simple post into a viral grammar lesson. His tweet exploded to 95.9k views, sparking 95 replies, 161 reposts, and 2k likes as users dive into the debate.

Chaturvedi wasted no time in clapping back. The outspoken MP replied, ‘Okay let me edit grammar nazi,’ playfully branding Suhel Seth a ‘grammar nazi’ with a laughing emoji. Her witty response drew 14k views, 222 likes, and 20 replies, with fans flooding the comments with satire.

