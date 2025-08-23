CJI Gavai calls for expanding legal aid, educating people on their legal rights

Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, on Saturday called for taking legal aid to the remotest areas in the country to educate people about their rights and asked stakeholders to help strengthen the legal education infrastructure in mofussil colleges.

Speaking at an event at V.M. Salgaocar College of Law, CJI Gavai said, “Unless the citizens know that they have the right to legal remedy, the remedy or the right will be of no help to them.”

CJI Gavai recalled his early days when he took part in legal aid camps in places in the Northeast and states like Rajasthan along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Inspiring students to work for society, he said, “You are the future of tomorrow’s India.”

He said exam results alone do not determine success, but it is “your determination, your hard work and your commitment that matter.”

Appreciating the innovative measures taken by the V.M. Salgaocar College of Law for supporting young lawyers, CJI Gavai said, “Maybe other law colleges can emulate the experiment of giving three rooms to young lawyers for use as chambers for practice.”