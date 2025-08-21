Former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Damage Ties With India

The accountant and former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has warned that Donald Trump’s tariff escalation against India risks breaking ties with a vital partner. She said the relationship must be repaired if America wants to counter China’s growing global ambitions.



In a Newsweek op-ed published on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, Haley criticized Trump’s decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods. Haley wrote “Treating India like an adversary instead of a partner would be a massive—and preventable—mistake.”



Trump recently imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases. This came on top of an earlier 25% duty. India’s Commerce Ministry said $48.2 billion worth of exports will now face 50% tariffs from August 27.

Haley called the move 'counterproductive' and warned that undoing 25 years of progress with the only country capable of countering China in Asia would be a strategic disaster.



She stressed that India should not be treated like China, which has avoided sanctions despite being one of Moscow’s largest oil buyers.

Haley argued that India is vital for US foreign policy goals. “To achieve the Trump administration’s foreign policy goals—outcompeting China and achieving peace through strength—few objectives are more critical than getting US-India relations back on track,” she wrote.

