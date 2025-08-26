ED raids 13 locations linked to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj in hospital construction scam case

New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a major operation targeting the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as part of its investigation into a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the construction of hospitals across the national capital.

According to sources, the ED is simultaneously conducting searches at 13 locations across Delhi, including premises associated with contractors and officials believed to be connected to the alleged scam. The raids began early Tuesday morning and were still in progress at the time of filing this report.

While the agency has not yet disclosed details of any assets seized, investigators confirmed that the case involves financial mismanagement in hospital infrastructure projects sanctioned during 2018–2019, when Bharadwaj held key ministerial portfolios in the Delhi government.

Allegations of Massive Cost Escalation and Delays

The case traces back to an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) investigation, which first flagged anomalies in the execution of 24 hospital projects approved in 2018–19 with a combined estimated cost of ₹5,500 crore. These included 11 greenfield projects (new hospitals) and 13 brownfield projects (upgrades of existing facilities).

However, despite approvals, the projects suffered unexplained delays, while costs surged significantly. For instance:

An ICU hospital, expected to be completed in six months, remains unfinished even after three years, despite an expenditure of ₹800 crore. Reports indicate that only 50% of the work has been completed.

The cost of expanding Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital skyrocketed from ₹488 crore to ₹1,135 crore with no proportionate progress in construction.

Construction activities were initiated at several sites without proper approvals, and the involvement of certain contractors is under the scanner.

The probe has also highlighted deliberate delays in implementing the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) since 2016, a move that investigators allege may have been intentional to facilitate irregularities.