Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion challenged in High Court

Raipur, Aug 29: A legal issue is brewing in Chhattisgarh over the recent expansion of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s cabinet, which now includes 14 ministers.

A public interest petition challenging the move was heard on Friday by a division bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Ramesh Kumar Sinha and Justice Bibhu Dutt Guru.

The court has asked the petitioner, Basdev Chakrabarty, to furnish details of his social work and background, etc. However, the bench has also asked the state government to submit its response in an affidavit before the next hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2.

It has also directed the petitioner to provide details of their social service record to establish the public interest nature of the plea. The petition filed by Basdev Chakrabarty has made the chief minister and his entire cabinet party in the matter.